Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLPR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLPR

  • Market Cap$177.970m
  • SymbolNYSE:CLPR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS18885T3068

Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Latest CLPR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .