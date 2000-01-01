Cliq Digital AG (XETRA:CLIQ)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLIQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLIQ

  • Market Cap€21.650m
  • SymbolXETRA:CLIQ
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0HHJR3

Company Profile

Cliq Digital AG is a sales and marketing organization for digital products with its own payment platform. The company's business includes direct marketing and billing of its products to end-customers via online-and mobile marketing channels.Cliq Digital AG is a sales and marketing organization for digital products with its own payment platform. The company's business includes direct marketing and billing of its products to end-customers via online- and mobile-marketing channels.

Latest CLIQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .