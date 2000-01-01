Company Profile

Cloetta AB sells candy, chocolate, gum, sweeteners, and nuts. The company manufactures its products at more than a dozen factories in Slovakia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy. It sells its products through grocery stores, convenience stores, and other venues such as airports, arenas, and movie theatres. The vast majority of the company's sales are in the Nordic region (particularly Sweden and Finland), the Netherlands, and Italy. Notable brands include Ahlgrens bilar, Chewits, Dietorelle, Galatine, Lonka, Lakerol, Malaco, Red Band, and Sperlari.