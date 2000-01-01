Cloetta AB B (OMX:CLA B)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLA B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLA B
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:CLA B
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorConfectioners
- Currency
- ISINSE0002626861
Company Profile
Cloetta AB sells candy, chocolate, gum, sweeteners, and nuts. The company manufactures its products at more than a dozen factories in Slovakia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy. It sells its products through grocery stores, convenience stores, and other venues such as airports, arenas, and movie theatres. The vast majority of the company's sales are in the Nordic region (particularly Sweden and Finland), the Netherlands, and Italy. Notable brands include Ahlgrens bilar, Chewits, Dietorelle, Galatine, Lonka, Lakerol, Malaco, Red Band, and Sperlari.Cloetta AB manufactures and markets confectionery products, including sugar confectionery, chocolate products, pastilles and chewing gum. Its products are marketed under brands, including Lakerol, Cloetta, Tupla and Kexchoklad.