Cloopen Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:RAAS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RAAS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RAAS
- Market Cap$4.955bn
- SymbolNYSE:RAAS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS18900M1045
Company Profile
Cloopen Group Holding Ltd offers cloud-based communications solutions, according to the same source, covering communications platform as a service, or CPaaS, cloud-based contact centers, or cloud-based CC, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, or cloud-based UC&C. The company serves a customer base consisting of enterprises across a variety of industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy.