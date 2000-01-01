Cloopen Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:RAAS)

Market Info - RAAS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RAAS

  • Market Cap$4.955bn
  • SymbolNYSE:RAAS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS18900M1045

Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Ltd offers cloud-based communications solutions, according to the same source, covering communications platform as a service, or CPaaS, cloud-based contact centers, or cloud-based CC, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, or cloud-based UC&C. The company serves a customer base consisting of enterprises across a variety of industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy.

