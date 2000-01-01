Company Profile

With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox now sells a variety of consumer staples products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm’s portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, SOS, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt’s Bees. Around 85% of Clorox’s sales stem from its home turf.Clorox Co is engaged in the household product market. The Company sells its products primarily through grocery stores, e-commerce channels and medical supply distributors.