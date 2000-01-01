Company Profile

Close Brothers Group PLC is a merchant banking group providing lending, deposit solutions, wealth management services, and securities trading. The company mostly provides services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. Its strategy focuses on niche markets to drive high levels of repeat business with clients. The company distributes its service offerings with a direct salesforce and an intermediated distribution network. Its banking division provides asset, invoice, motor, premium, and property finance. Close Brothers' security business is primarily a liquidity provider to U.K. retail stockbrokers and institutions. The group's asset management division offers financial planning and investment management services.Close Brothers Group PLC is a financial services provider. The Company offers loans, trades securities and provides advice and investment management solutions to its clients.