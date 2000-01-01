Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLD
- Market Cap$11.970m
- SymbolNYSE:CLD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCoal
- Currency
- ISINUS18911Q1022
Company Profile
Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a coal producer in the USA. The company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine, and the Spring Creek Mine and two development projects in the Northern Powder River Basin.