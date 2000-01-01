CloudCoCo Group (LSE:CLCO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLCO
- Market Cap£6.190m
- SymbolLSE:CLCO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINGB00B8GRBX01
Company Profile
adept4 PLC is engaged in the provision of continuing Information Technology services which has ongoing billing and support element. It is also involved in the resale of solutions (hardware and software) from technology vendors.