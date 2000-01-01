Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI).Premier Health Group Inc operates a multidisciplinary rehabilitation facility. It provides physiotherapy, massage therapy, conditioning and return to work treatment supervised by a medical team specializing in physical therapy.