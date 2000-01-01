Company Profile

Clover Corp Ltd provides nutritional and functional ingredients. The company is involved in the production of encapsulated powders, and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; and Ocean Gold refined tuna oils. Its products include DHA oils, DHA powders and Microencapsulation. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas, of which key revenue is derived from Australia, New Zealand and Asia.