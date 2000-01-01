Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLVS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLVS

  • Market Cap$659.430m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CLVS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1894641000

Company Profile

Clovis Oncology Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing cancer treatments in the United States, Europe and other international markets.

Latest CLVS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .