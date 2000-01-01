CLP Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2)
- SymbolSEHK:2
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- ISINHK0002007356
Company Profile
CLP Holdings is the larger of two electric utility companies in Hong Kong. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to about 2.64 million customers in Kowloon and the New Territories through its wholly owned network. The network is regulated by the Hong Kong government with a permitted return. Besides Hong Kong, the company owns generation and retail assets in Australia, and mainly generation assets in China, India, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. The business mix by total asset is approximately 60% regulated electricity in Hong Kong, and 40% international.CLP Holdings Ltd generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to over 2 million customers in Kowloon and the New Territories through its wholly owned network. The company also runs business in Australia, mainland China, Taiwan, and Asia.