CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLPS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLPS
- Market Cap$43.410m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CLPS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG316421042
Company Profile
CLPS Inc is an information technology consulting and solutions service provider focused on delivering services to global institutions in banking, insurance, and financial sectors, both in China and globally.