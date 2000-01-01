Company Profile

CLS Holdings is a commercial property investment firm focused on office space. The company has two operating segments: investment property and other investments. The investment property segment includes properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, with over half of its assets in the United Kingdom. The other investments consist of hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments. The company invests in noncentral locations that have efficient access to transportation and are located in large cities. CLS Holdings generates most of its revenue from rental income.CLS Holdings PLC is an investment property company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the investment, management and development of commercial properties, and in other investments.