Market Info - CLI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLI

  • Market Cap£1.183bn
  • SymbolLSE:CLI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF044593

Company Profile

CLS Holdings PLC is an investment property company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the investment, management and development of commercial properties, and in other investments.

