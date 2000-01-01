Cluey Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CLU)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLU
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CLU
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINAU0000113490
Company Profile
Cluey Ltd is an education technology company. The company provides personalized online tutoring, small group tutoring, practice sessions, revision sessions, recorded lectures, and test preparation plans. The revenue is generated from the sale of online learning support programs.