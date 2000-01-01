Cluff Natural Resources (LSE:CLNR)

UK company
Company Info - CLNR

  • Market Cap£20.030m
  • SymbolLSE:CLNR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B6SYKF01

Company Profile

Cluff Natural Resources PLC is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration targets, with a principal focus on the development of its gas licenses in the Southern North Sea.

