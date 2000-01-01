CMBC Capital Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1141)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1141
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1141
- Market CapHKD6.962bn
- SymbolSEHK:1141
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINBMG2233G1024
Company Profile
CMBC Capital Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's segment includes Securities, Investment and financing, and Asset management and advisory.