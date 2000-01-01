Company Profile

CMC Markets PLC is an UK-based company which provides online and mobile trading services. The company's core business is to provide online retail financial services and allows people to trade in various financial products of underlying assets such as forex markets, indices, shares, commodities, and treasuries. Its operating segments include CFD and Spreadbet in UK and Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore and Canada and Stockbroking in Australia. The company generates maximum revenue from CFD and Spreadbet in UK and Ireland segment.CMC Markets PLC provides online and mobile trading services. Its core business is to provide online retail financial services and allows people to trade in various financial products of underlying assets such as forex markets, indices and treasuries.