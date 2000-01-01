CMC Metals Ltd (XETRA:ZM5N)
- Market Cap€0.600m
- SymbolXETRA:ZM5N
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSilver
- Currency
- ISINCA12571Q4034
Company Profile
CMC Metals Ltd is a Canadian based exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America.