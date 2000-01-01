Company Profile

CM.com, formerly Dutch Star Companies One NV is a global mobile services provider that offers its customers a cloud-based communication and payment platform complemented by a portfolio of supplementary platform features into a full Conversational Commerce proposition. The platform offers CM.com customers the ability to optimize mobile communications with consumers at all mobile touch points of their customer journey.Dutch Star Companies One NV is a special purpose acquisition company. The company is formed for the purpose of acquiring a minority stake in a business with principal business operations in Europe, preferably the Netherlands.