Company Profile

CML Microsystems PLC designs, manufactures and markets a range of semiconductors for industrial and professional applications within the storage, wireless, and wireline communications market areas. CML operates internationally with subsidiaries across the United Kingdom, the USA, Germany, Singapore, and Taiwan. The company is focussed purely on one primary reporting segment, being the Semiconductor Components segment. The semiconductor segment focuses on three main market areas: storage, wireless and wireline telecom.CML Microsystems PLC designs, manufactures and markets a range of semiconductors for global industrial and professional applications within the storage, wireless, and wireline communications market areas.