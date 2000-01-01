CMMB Vision Holdings Ltd (SEHK:471)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 471

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 471

  • Market CapHKD166.390m
  • SymbolSEHK:471
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2237A1682

Company Profile

CMMB Vision Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in the development and promotion of converged mobile multimedia broadcasting (CMMB)-based multimedia and interactive services via proprietary terrestrial infrastructure.

Latest 471 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .