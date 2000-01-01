CMO Group (LSE:CMO)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CMO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CMO
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:CMO
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorHome Improvement Retail
- Currency
- ISINGB00BMB5Y385
Company Profile
CMO Group PLC is an online-only multi-category retailer of building materials, serving both trade and home improvement or DIY customers.