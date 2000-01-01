CMON Ltd (SEHK:1792)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1792
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1792
- Market CapHKD191.440m
- SymbolSEHK:1792
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINKYG223911093
Company Profile
CMON Ltd develops and publishes tabletop games including board and miniature war games. It sells self-owned and licensed games through online stores or at games conventions and wholesalers in North America, Europe, Oceania, Asia, South America and Africa.