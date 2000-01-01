CMON Ltd (SEHK:1792)

Market Info - 1792

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1792

  • Market CapHKD191.440m
  • SymbolSEHK:1792
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG223911093

Company Profile

CMON Ltd develops and publishes tabletop games including board and miniature war games. It sells self-owned and licensed games through online stores or at games conventions and wholesalers in North America, Europe, Oceania, Asia, South America and Africa.

