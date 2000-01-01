Company Profile

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.8 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. EnerBank primarily serves industrial customers.