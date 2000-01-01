CN Energy Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CNEY)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNEY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNEY

  • Market Cap$88.650m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CNEY
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG2181K1057

Company Profile

CN Energy Group Inc along with its subsidiaries is a manufacturer and supplier of wood-based activated carbon that is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production and a producer of biomass electricity generated in the process of producing activated carbon. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Activated carbon.

Latest CNEY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .