C&N Holdings Ltd Shs (SEHK:8430)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8430

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8430

  • Market CapHKD55.040m
  • SymbolSEHK:8430
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorTrucking
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

C&N Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing transport and storage services to the logistics industry in Singapore. It operates in the business segments of Trucking and Hubbing.

Latest 8430 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .