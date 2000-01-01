Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) is an insurance holding company that provides commercial property and casualty insurance. The company is operating under five segments; Specialty, Commercial and International being its core business and two segments for its non-core businesses which are Life & Group and Corporate & Other. CNAF through its segments provides professional, financial and specialty property and casualty products to small businesses and medium scale organizations. It has its business spread across Continental Europe, UK, and Canada. The majority of the revenues are generated from the Specialty and Commercial segment of the business.CNA Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company managing its core business into three segments Specialty, Commercial and International. Its services include risk management, information services, warranty and claims administration.