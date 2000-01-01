CNC Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8356)

  • Market CapHKD129.770m
  • SymbolSEHK:8356
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • ISINKYG2238D1043

CNC Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing waterworks engineering services, television broadcasting business and outdoor display screen advertisement business in China.

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .