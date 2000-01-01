CNIM Group (EURONEXT:COM)
- Market Cap€35.460m
- SymbolEURONEXT:COM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINFR0000053399
CNIM Group is a France-based company provides industrial solutions. It operates through two reportable segments which include Environment and Energy and Innovation and Systems, . The business of the group is primarily functioned in France, United Kingdom, Asia, Rest of Europe and it derives the majority of its revenue through Environment segment which consists of the construction of waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy centers, flue gas and bottom ash treatment systems and Construction of concentrated solar power plants.CNIM designs and manufactures turnkey industrial solutions with high technological content and provides expertise, services and operating capability in the areas of environment, energy and Innovation and Systems sector.