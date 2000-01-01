Company Profile

CNNC International Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the exploration and trading of mineral properties. The business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of Mongolia with three segments. The trading of mineral property segment is engaged in the trading of uranium; the exploration and selling of mineral properties segment is engaged in the exploration and selling of uranium; and the supply chain segment is engaged in selling of electronics and other products, including trading of liquid crystal displays, flash drives, memory cards and provision of supply chain services. Geographically, it operates in China, Canada, and Switzerland. The highest revenue is generated from the supply chain segment within China.CNNC International Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in trading and exploration of mineral property including uranium and exploration of uranium.