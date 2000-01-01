CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNO
- Market Cap$1.588bn
- SymbolNYSE:CNO
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Life
- Currency
- ISINUS12621E1038
Company Profile
CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies. The firm manages its business through Banker's life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-term care segments. The company derives majority revenue Bankers life segment which underwrites, markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents, financial and investment advisors and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies. It develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products.