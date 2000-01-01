CNOOC Ltd ADR (TSE:CNU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNU
- Market CapCAD94.164bn
- SymbolTSE:CNU
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS1261321095
Company Profile
CNOOC Ltd is an oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil, natural gas and other petroleum products.