Company Profile

CNOOC is China’s main offshore oil and gas exploration and production company. Through its parent company, it has exclusive rights to partner with foreign companies in offshore China projects. Production for 2018 averaged 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (81% oil), and year-end proven reserves were 4.96 billion barrels of oil equivalent, or boe, (72% oil). Assets outside China make up around 35% of production.CNOOC Ltd is an oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil, natural gas and other petroleum products.