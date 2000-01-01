Cnova NV (EURONEXT:CNV)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market Cap€1.675bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:CNV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINNL0010949392
Company Profile
Cnova NV is an eCommerce company. It offers products through a combination of its direct sales and sales by third-party vendors. Its product offerings categories in terms of GMV are home appliances, consumer electronics, computers and home furnishing.