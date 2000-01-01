CNP Assurances (EURONEXT:CNP)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNP
- Market Cap€6.120bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:CNP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Life
- Currency
- ISINFR0000120222
Company Profile
CNP Assurances is France’s largest personal lines life insurer, holding significant distribution relationships with its four main distribution partners. In total, La Banque Postale and Caisse d’Epargne, or BPCE, distribute just under 80% of CNP’s French premium. In France, the business also sells through other financial institutions, local authorities, and mutual insurers. CNP's three divisions are France, Europe excluding France, and Latin America. France, Italy, and Brazil are its three most important markets.CNP Assurances is a France-based company which designs, develops, distributes and manages savings, pension, and personal risk products.