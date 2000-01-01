Company Profile

CNP Assurances is France’s largest personal lines life insurer, holding significant distribution relationships with its four main distribution partners. In total, La Banque Postale and Caisse d’Epargne, or BPCE, distribute just under 80% of CNP’s French premium. In France, the business also sells through other financial institutions, local authorities, and mutual insurers. CNP's three divisions are France, Europe excluding France, and Latin America. France, Italy, and Brazil are its three most important markets.CNP Assurances is a France-based company which designs, develops, distributes and manages savings, pension, and personal risk products.