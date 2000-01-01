Company Profile

CNT Group Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of paint products, property investment, iron and steel trading, and investment holding activities. The company operates through four business segments. The Paint products segment engages in the manufacture and sale of paint products. The Property investment segment comprises the investment in residential, commercial and industrial premises for their rental income potential and development and sale of properties. The Iron and steel trading segment comprises the trading of iron and steel products and related investments. The other segment comprises, principally, investment holding. Most of the company's revenue comes from the Paint products segment in Mainland China.