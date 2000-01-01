Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company. It primarily focuses on the exploration, development, production, gathering, processing, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operations are centered on unconventional shale formations, primarily on the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties.CNX Resources Corp is a Pittsburgh-based energy producer. The company is engaged in natural gas exploration, development and production with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin.