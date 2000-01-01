CO2 Solutions Inc (TSX:CST.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CST.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CST.H
- Market CapCAD6.390m
- SymbolTSX:CST.H
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- Currency
- ISINCA12623F1080
Company Profile
CO2 Solutions Inc is a technology company. It is engaged in commercializing an enzyme-based enabling technology for efficient CO2 capture from fossil fuel-power plants and other large emitters of CO2.