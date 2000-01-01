CoAssets Ltd (ASX:CA8)

APAC company
Market Info - CA8

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CA8

  • Market CapAUD13.430m
  • SymbolASX:CA8
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CA89

Company Profile

CoAssets Ltd is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiary provides a web-based real estate and business crowd-funding platform.

