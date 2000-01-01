Coastway Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CWAY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CWAY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CWAY
- Market Cap$123.870m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CWAY
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional - US
- Currency
- ISINUS1906321096
Company Profile
Coastway Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses throughout Rhode Island from banking offices located in Providence County and Kent County, Rhode Island.