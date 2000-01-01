Cobalt Blockchain Inc (TSX:COBC)
Market Open Price 0.00
Previous Close 0.00
Volume -
52w Low/High -
Last Trade Price 0.00
Bid/Ask Price 0.00
Market Cap CAD11.380m
Symbol TSX:COBC
Industry Basic Material
Sector -
- Currency
ISIN CA19076A1066
Cobalt Blockchain Inc is a Canadian resource company. It is primarily involved in expanding its exploration and development business to include cobalt assets in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).