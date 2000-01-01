Cobham RI(NP) (LSE:COBN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COBN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COBN
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:COBN
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDH3DQ90
Company Profile
Cobham PLC is engaged in the development, delivery and support of edge aerospace and defence systems in the air, on land and at sea. It also offers its services for aviation wireless, audio, video, and data communications.