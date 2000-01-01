Cobram Estate Olives Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CBO)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CBO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CBO

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CBO
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000167066

Company Profile

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd is a producer and marketer of premium quality extra virgin olive oil. It owns the two Australian extra virgin olive oil brands, Cobram Estate and Red Island. The company's geographical segment includes Australia; United States of America and Innovation and value-added products. It derives a majority of revenue from Australian operations.

Latest CBO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .