Cobram Estate Olives Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CBO)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CBO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CBO
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CBO
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINAU0000167066
Company Profile
Cobram Estate Olives Ltd is a producer and marketer of premium quality extra virgin olive oil. It owns the two Australian extra virgin olive oil brands, Cobram Estate and Red Island. The company's geographical segment includes Australia; United States of America and Innovation and value-added products. It derives a majority of revenue from Australian operations.