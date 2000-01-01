Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil manufactures and distributes carbonated soft drinks, water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juice, flavoured milk, coffee, and packaged ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products. It is the principal Coca-Cola licensee in Australia, and independently manufactures its own soft drinks and mineral waters. The company sells and distributes the premium spirits portfolio of Beam Global Spirits and Wines and the beer portfolio of Molson Coors. It also operates in New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea.