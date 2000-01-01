Company Profile

Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, and Glaceau. Operationally, the firm focuses its manufacturing efforts early in the supply chain, making the concentrate (or beverage bases) for its drinks that are then processed and distributed by its network of more than 100 bottlers. Concentrate operations represented 85% of the company’s unit case volume in 2018. Coca-Cola recently expanded its presence in the hot-beverage market through its acquisition of Costa, a leading coffee company in the United Kingdom. The firm generates most of its revenue internationally.Coca-Cola Co is nonalcoholic beverage company which manufactures a variety of carbonated and noncarbonated brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Powerade, and Dasani.