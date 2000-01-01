Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is a bottling company that sells nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverage products under the Coca-Cola brand in Europe. The company operates through one segment. It purchases concentrate and syrups from the primary licensor, the Coca-Cola Co., then produces, packages, and distributes the beverages to retailers. The current license allows the company to exclusively market, produce, and distribute Coca-Cola products within specified territories: Iberia, Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Germany, and Sweden. Sales of beverages in Iberia, Great Britain, Germany, and France make up the majority of the company's total sales volume and revenue.Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a soft drinks manufacturer. It produces and markets non-alcoholic beverages in the European region.