Coca-Cola European Partners (EURONEXT:CCEP)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CCEP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CCEP

  • Market Cap€20.469bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CCEP
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BDCPN049

Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a soft drinks manufacturer. It produces and markets non-alcoholic beverages in the European region.

Latest CCEP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .