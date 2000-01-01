Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG has the exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Coca-Cola products in its territory, which stretches from Ireland to Russia and from the Arctic Circle to Nigeria. Its territory spans nearly 30 countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa, and the company segments them into established markets, developing markets, and emerging markets. Emerging markets accounts for about half of Coca-Cola HBC's total volume and more than 40% of its total revenue. The company generally buys syrup from Coca-Cola, produces the Coca-Cola beverages with it, and then distributes the finished products. It sells sparkling soft drinks and energy drinks, water, and juice.Coca-Cola HBC AG is engaged in the production, selling and distribution of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under the franchise from the Coca-Cola Company.